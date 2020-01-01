 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Full Spectrum CBD Menthol Roll On

Full Spectrum CBD Menthol Roll On

by SMPLSTC CBD

Write a review
SMPLSTC CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Full Spectrum CBD Menthol Roll On

$45.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Introducing SMPLSTC’s all-new Full Spectrum CBD Roll-On.  Complimented with full-plant extract and natural muscle relief ingredients.  Our CBD Roll-Ons are made for the gym rat, office worker, and the stay at home mom, no matter what’s causing you stress, this product is right for you. Ingredients: Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Unscented Lotion Base, Propylene Glycol, Eucalyptus Essential Oil, Camphor Essential Oil, Menthol Crystals

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SMPLSTC CBD Logo
WHY CHOOSE SMPLSTC? We create simple, yet groundbreaking products driven by our desire to do everything possible to support the human potential.