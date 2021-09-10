5X Snap Galactic Goo HYBRID Delta -8 THC Cartridges |Five Pack ONLY $15.99ea
About this product
(Orders over $50 receive FREE Delta 8 Gummies) GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY with the Snap Five Pack ! Five Carts at an amazingly low $15.99 each Delta-8 THC Cartridge - HYBRID - 5 Grams ( Five 1 Gram/1000mg Cartridges) Description: Get the best of both worlds with the full body melt of an indica and the cerebral burst of a sativa, Current Hybrid Delta-8 THC Cartridge Batch is Based on the hyper-famous Blue Dream Strain. About the Blue Dream Strain : Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Flavor: Sweet Berries Common effects: Balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation Common Uses: thought to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. Get the best of both worlds with the full body melt of an indica and the cerebral burst of a sativa, USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate. 510 Thread Battery Compatible Farm Bill Compliant 1000mg Delta-8 THC <.3% Delta-9 THC USP Grade Terpenes USA Grown Hemp Third Party Tested Analytical Documentation (Tests) Non-GMO Warnings on Website (Only available where allowed)
About this brand
About this strain
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.