About this product

(Orders over $50 receive FREE Delta 8 Gummies) GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY with the Snap Five Pack ! Five Carts at an amazingly low $15.99 each Delta-8 THC Cartridge - HYBRID - 5 Grams ( Five 1 Gram/1000mg Cartridges) Description: Smooth piney Kush flavored Indica with a perfect body relaxing body high and subtle head massaging. Current Indica Delta-8 Cartridge Batch is Based on the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain. About the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain : indica-dominant strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. Flavor: wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious Common effects: Quick Setting high that delivers a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. Common Uses: End of the day couch-lock and chill. Smooth piney fresh Kush flavored indica that will smooth out all the sharp edges of your day. With a perfect body relaxing body high and subtle head massaging, Snap EDC indica strains will leave you fully satisfied. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate. 510 Thread Battery Compatible Farm Bill Compliant 1000mg Delta-8 THC <.3% Delta-9 THC USP Grade Terpenes USA Grown Hemp Third Party Tested Analytical Documentation (Test Reports) Non-GMO Warnings on Website (Only available where allowed)