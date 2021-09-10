 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. 5X Snap Galactic Goo INDICA Delta -8 THC Cartridges | Five Pack ONLY $15.99ea
Indica

5X Snap Galactic Goo INDICA Delta -8 THC Cartridges | Five Pack ONLY $15.99ea

by Authentic Delta 8 By Snap - Orders $50+ : FREE Gummies | 10% Leafly Discount: OMGCLEO1

Skip to Reviews
5.013
Authentic Delta 8 By Snap - Orders $50+ : FREE Gummies | 10% Leafly Discount: OMGCLEO1 Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes 5X Snap Galactic Goo INDICA Delta -8 THC Cartridges | Five Pack ONLY $15.99ea
Authentic Delta 8 By Snap - Orders $50+ : FREE Gummies | 10% Leafly Discount: OMGCLEO1 Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes 5X Snap Galactic Goo INDICA Delta -8 THC Cartridges | Five Pack ONLY $15.99ea
Authentic Delta 8 By Snap - Orders $50+ : FREE Gummies | 10% Leafly Discount: OMGCLEO1 Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes 5X Snap Galactic Goo INDICA Delta -8 THC Cartridges | Five Pack ONLY $15.99ea
Authentic Delta 8 By Snap - Orders $50+ : FREE Gummies | 10% Leafly Discount: OMGCLEO1 Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes 5X Snap Galactic Goo INDICA Delta -8 THC Cartridges | Five Pack ONLY $15.99ea

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

(Orders over $50 receive FREE Delta 8 Gummies) GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY with the Snap Five Pack ! Five Carts at an amazingly low $15.99 each Delta-8 THC Cartridge - HYBRID - 5 Grams ( Five 1 Gram/1000mg Cartridges) Description: Smooth piney Kush flavored Indica with a perfect body relaxing body high and subtle head massaging. Current Indica Delta-8 Cartridge Batch is Based on the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain. About the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain : indica-dominant strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. Flavor: wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious Common effects: Quick Setting high that delivers a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. Common Uses: End of the day couch-lock and chill. Smooth piney fresh Kush flavored indica that will smooth out all the sharp edges of your day. With a perfect body relaxing body high and subtle head massaging, Snap EDC indica strains will leave you fully satisfied. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate. 510 Thread Battery Compatible Farm Bill Compliant 1000mg Delta-8 THC <.3% Delta-9 THC USP Grade Terpenes USA Grown Hemp Third Party Tested Analytical Documentation (Test Reports) Non-GMO Warnings on Website (Only available where allowed)

About this brand

Authentic Delta 8 By Snap - Orders $50+ : FREE Gummies | 10% Leafly Discount: OMGCLEO1 Logo
The team at Stoned Ape prides itself on the highest quality Products. Farm Bill compliant Delta 8, Seed to sale sourced Pure Kratom, and more are designed to provide the end-user with the best possible experience. When you use a Snap product you can trust that you are using the highest quality in the world.

About this strain

Watermelon Zkittlez

Watermelon Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

13 customer reviews

Show all
5.013

write a review

Today
t........1
hook up, for the same cost id get maybe 2 of my regular