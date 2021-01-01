 Loading…

Blue Razz | Snap Galactic Goo Delta-8 THC Gummies - 25mg per gummy

by Authentic Delta 8 By Snap EDC

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The full and sensual sweetness of raspberry with pomegranate blueberry candy-sweet berries for an afternoon delight. Mouthwatering flavors. Mind-numbing enjoyment. A one way ticket to a Multiverse of pure enjoyment. Take the trip. 25mg Delta-8 Per Gummy | 500 mg Per Bag Farm Bill Compliant <.3% Delta-9 THC USA Grown Hemp Third Party Tested

About this brand

The team at Snap EDC prides itself on sourcing the highest quality Delta-8 that are safe to use, Farm Bill compliant, and of course provide the end-user with the best possible experience. When you use a Snap product you can trust that you are using the best possible delta-8 cartridge in the world.

