Hybrid | Snap Galactic Goo Delta -8 THC Disposable | Strain: Blue Dream

by Authentic Delta 8 By Snap EDC

*DUE TO MASSIVE POPULARITY PRODUCT IS BACK ORDERED UNTIL SEPT 7,* *STOCK DOES NOT LAST WE WILL BE ACCEPTING PREORDERS FOR THE FIRST 10,000 UNITS ONLY* Current Hybrid Delta-8 THC Disposable Batch is Based on the hyper-famous Blue Dream Strain. About the Blue Dream Strain : Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Flavor: Sweet Berries Common effects: Balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation Common Uses: thought to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. Get the best of both worlds with the full body melt of an indica and the cerebral burst of a sativa, USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate. Farm Bill Compliant 1000mg Delta-8 THC <.3% Delta-9 THC USP Grade Terpenes USA Grown Hemp Third Party Tested Analytical Documentation (Tests) Non-GMO

The team at Snap EDC prides itself on sourcing the highest quality Delta-8 that are safe to use, Farm Bill compliant, and of course provide the end-user with the best possible experience. When you use a Snap product you can trust that you are using the best possible delta-8 cartridge in the world.

