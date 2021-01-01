About this product

Current Hybrid Delta-8 THC Disposable Batch is Based on the hyper-famous Blue Dream Strain. About the Blue Dream Strain : Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Flavor: Sweet Berries Common effects: Balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation Common Uses: thought to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. Get the best of both worlds with the full body melt of an indica and the cerebral burst of a sativa, USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate. Farm Bill Compliant 1000mg Delta-8 THC <.3% Delta-9 THC USP Grade Terpenes USA Grown Hemp Third Party Tested Analytical Documentation (Tests) Non-GMO