Sativa | Snap Galactic Goo Delta-8 THC Disposable | Strain : Banana Split
by Authentic Delta 8 By Snap EDC
About this product
*DUE TO MASSIVE POPULARITY PRODUCT IS BACKORDERED UNTIL SEPT 7,* *STOCK DOES NOT LAST WE WILL BE ACCEPTING PREORDERS FOR THE FIRST 10,000 UNITS ONLY* Current Sativa Delta-8 Disposable Batch is Based on the Banana Split Strain. An energizing sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate. About the Banana Split Strain : Sativa-dominant cross of the famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert strains. Flavor: Insanely refreshing citrus aroma coupled with just perfect banana sherbet flavor Common effects: A clean level-headed high. Common Uses: Anyone looking to have a productive day, while still in a state of bliss. Farm Bill Compliant 2000mg Delta-8 THC <.3% Delta-9 THC USP Grade Terpenes USA Grown Hemp Third Party Tested Analytical Documentation (Tests) Non-GMO
About this brand
Authentic Delta 8 By Snap EDC
