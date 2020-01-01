 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Animal Face Wax 1g

Animal Face Wax 1g

by Snickle Fritz by Grow Op Farms

Write a review
Snickle Fritz by Grow Op Farms Concentrates Solvent Animal Face Wax 1g

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Animal Face

Animal Face

Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face is a cross of Face Off OG and their own Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Dense nugs pack a punch, letting consumers drift off into physical and mental bliss. Animal Face draws from some of the more famous California genetics, making it a great choice for anyone wanting to taste a bit of history.

About this brand

Snickle Fritz by Grow Op Farms Logo