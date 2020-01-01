GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$25.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
White Gorilla combines the resinous production of Gorilla Glue #4 with the aromatic bouquet and stress relief of White Fire Alien OG. The outstanding pair sits nearly on the hybrid line, making a 55/45 indica-dominant cross that soothes as it uplifts. This generous crop tends to finish flowering in about 8 to 9 weeks.