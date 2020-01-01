 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos

by Snodgrass Family Genetics

Write a review
Snodgrass Family Genetics Cannabis Flower Do-Si-Dos

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

Snodgrass Family Genetics Logo
At Snodgrass Family Genetics you can rest assured that the products you consume are cultivated with insurmountable passion and sustainable ethics. As connoisseurs of the gardening process, we pride ourselves in growing certifiable clean, craft quality cannabis. Our plants are 100% free of chemicals, synthetic fertilizers, and pesticides. In addition to being Clean Green certified, we are also D.E.M Pure, which means our garden is recognized as an environmentally responsible, biologically intelligent farm with many closed loop systems. In Oregon we currently offer 5 strains as well as our signature craft made CO2 Oil Cartridges made with organic, D.E.M Pure, Clean Green Certified, sun grown cannabis.