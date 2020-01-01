 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush

by Snodgrass Family Genetics

Write a review
Snodgrass Family Genetics Cannabis Flower Hindu Kush

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Snodgrass Family Genetics Logo
At Snodgrass Family Genetics you can rest assured that the products you consume are cultivated with insurmountable passion and sustainable ethics. As connoisseurs of the gardening process, we pride ourselves in growing certifiable clean, craft quality cannabis. Our plants are 100% free of chemicals, synthetic fertilizers, and pesticides. In addition to being Clean Green certified, we are also D.E.M Pure, which means our garden is recognized as an environmentally responsible, biologically intelligent farm with many closed loop systems. In Oregon we currently offer 5 strains as well as our signature craft made CO2 Oil Cartridges made with organic, D.E.M Pure, Clean Green Certified, sun grown cannabis.