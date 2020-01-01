 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Larry OG, also called Lemon Larry, is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.

At Snodgrass Family Genetics you can rest assured that the products you consume are cultivated with insurmountable passion and sustainable ethics. As connoisseurs of the gardening process, we pride ourselves in growing certifiable clean, craft quality cannabis. Our plants are 100% free of chemicals, synthetic fertilizers, and pesticides. In addition to being Clean Green certified, we are also D.E.M Pure, which means our garden is recognized as an environmentally responsible, biologically intelligent farm with many closed loop systems. In Oregon we currently offer 5 strains as well as our signature craft made CO2 Oil Cartridges made with organic, D.E.M Pure, Clean Green Certified, sun grown cannabis.