Jack the Ripper ~ Hell's Angel Og ~ Gooberry: 9lb Hammer is named how it is for a reason: This strain almost immediately hits users over the head with its heavy-duty body sedation. The mind isn't completely left out as 9lb Hammer's effects can feel as though it alters the user's perception; making sounds or colors take on a new intensity.
9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses Gooberry, Hells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.