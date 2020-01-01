About this product
Plants naturally produce terpenes that give them their distinct flavor and smell. They also play an important role in giving cannabinoids their unique effects. Alert is a tailored blend of CBD and effect-specific terpenes. These capsules seamlessly pair the two together to deliver the mid-day boost you didn’t know you needed. Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Oil), Terpenes, Gelatin, Glycerin, and Water Sizes: 30 gel capsules; 50mg CBD each
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.