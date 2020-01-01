 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Boost CBD Gel Capsules

by Social CBD

$65.00MSRP

About this product

Our Boost formula will help consumers beat the burnout. The natural characteristics of yerba mate and moringa are combined with pure CBD extract to provide the boost they need to take on the day. 33.33mg of CBD per gel cap Formulated with yerba mate and moringa to provide tailored effects 30 gel caps per container Ingredients: 33.33mg CBD, 75mg Yerba Mate, 75mg Moringa, Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), Gelatin , Caramel Color, Glycerin, Yellow Beeswax, Purified Water.

About this brand

From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health. We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.