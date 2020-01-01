 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Patch

CBD Patch

by Social CBD

Write a review
Social CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Patch

Buy Here

About this product

Our CBD patch permeates all layers of the skin to slowly and steadily release pure CBD hemp extract into the bloodstream over 24 hours—giving you the behind the scenes support you need, day and night. Constant, consistent care Available in a single pack or a pack of three Permeates all layers of the skin to steadily release CBD into the bloodstream over 24 hours Cut the patch in two to lower the dose over 24 hours Sweat and water resistant Patch size is 2.5″ x 2″ Ingredients: Polymer Blend and CBD Hemp Extract.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Social CBD Logo
From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health. We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.