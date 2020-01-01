 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Lavender Drops

Lavender Drops

by Social CBD

$65.00MSRP

The purest extract available, enriched with highly refined lavender, chamomile, and passionflower essential oils—this calming blend is your ideal way to press pause on a stress-filled day. Convenient and discreet Dry herbs are steeped in our proprietary blend for 48 hours Great taste (or tasteless) Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract, fractionated coconut oil (MCT), lavender essential oil, chamomile, passion flower, and stevia.

From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health. We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.