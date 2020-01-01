About this product
The purest extract available, enriched with highly refined peppermint, ashwagandha, and rhodiola essential oils—this uplifting blend is formulated to provide the clarifying support you crave. Convenient and discreet Dry herbs are steeped in our proprietary blend for 48 hours Great taste (or tasteless) Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract, fractionated coconut oil (MCT), peppermint essential oil, ashwagandha, rhodiola, and stevia.
