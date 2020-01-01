About this product
We’ve blended our 100% hemp-derived CBD extract with fractionated coconut oil and all natural herbs and spices. The result is a mouth-watering formula that recreates the aroma and flavor of chicken. Formulated for all animals with endocannabinoid systems Apply over the top of food, add to water, or give orally Natural vegan ingredients Ingredients:Hemp-derived CBD extract, natural essences, and fractionated coconut oil (MCT).
