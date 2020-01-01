 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Recover CBD Gel Capsules

by Social CBD

$65.00MSRP

Our Recover formula will help consumers rethink their recovery. This hardworking blend of pure CBD extract, turmeric and black pepper, work in unison to promote overall physical comfort. 33.33mg of CBD per gel cap Formulated with powerful herbal extracts to provide tailored effects. 30 gel caps per container Ingredients Per Capsule: 33.33mg CBD, 75mg Curcumin (Turmeric Extract), 5mg Black Pepper Extract, Coconut Oil(MCT), Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), Gelatin, Caramel Color, Glycerin, Yellow Beeswax, Purified Water.

From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health. We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.