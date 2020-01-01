 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Relax - Montel by Select

Relax - Montel by Select

by Social CBD

Write a review
Social CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Relax - Montel by Select

$80.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Plants naturally produce terpenes that give them their distinct flavor and smell. They also play an important role in giving cannabinoids their unique effects. Relax is formulated to be the perfect blend of CBD and effect-specific terpenes. When paired together, they work harmoniously to deliver the gentle experience you’re looking for. Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract, fractionated coconut oil (MCT), terpenes, gelatin, glycerin, and water Sizes: 30 gel capsules; 50mg CBD each *Due to upcoming release of new packaging, please be aware that this product’s packaging you receive may vary from the image here. Note, this is the same formula used as Montel’s Lenitiv product and should not cause any concern.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Social CBD Logo
From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health. We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.