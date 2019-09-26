 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. SoCo 450mg CBD Oil: Mint | Rosemary | Lemongrass

SoCo 450mg CBD Oil: Mint | Rosemary | Lemongrass

by SoCo Plant Power

5.027
About this product

Destress and delight with our potent hemp + coconut (MCT) power duo. Our high quality, full spectrum CBD (0.3% or less THC), has been cultivated over 5 years to produce one of the cleanest, richest and purest oils to boot. GREAT FOR: Your relaxation & mood Reducing anxiety Pain and inflammation management Improving quality of sleep

donixio

The mint CBD never fails to soothe and relax!

kensonthid

Never had this combo and WOW it's so good!

About this brand

Delicious, organic, high performing Full-Spectrum CBD Oil that tastes like nature. We put lots of love and take great pride in our plants. They grow organically with no use of pesticides, in our beautiful farms in Colorado. We believe nature offers almost everything we need to heal our body and mind. Our research and extraction facilities are developing elite parental lines, which are then crossed to create new hemp hybrids. We use DNA markers and analytic labs to define the cannabinoid profile of the new hybrids and select the best performing varieties.