  5. SoCo 450mg CBD Oil: Orange | Cinnamon | Ginger

SoCo 450mg CBD Oil: Orange | Cinnamon | Ginger

by SoCo Plant Power

5.041
Destress and delight with our potent hemp + coconut (MCT) power duo. Our high quality, full spectrum CBD (0.3% or less THC), has been cultivated over 5 years to produce one of the cleanest, richest and purest oils to boot. GREAT FOR: Your relaxation & mood Reducing anxiety Pain and inflammation management Improving quality of sleep SoCo is pure, full spectrum CBD. We recommend using a full dropper (amount drawn into pipette) 1-2 times a day, as needed. Our CBD can be added to food & liquids or dropped directly under the tongue for more immediate results Dosage: Full dropper* (1ml / 20 drops) includes 15 mg CBD Storage: The bottle can be refrigerated for longer shelf life, or simply in your pantry, away from heat, light and moisture. INGREDIENTS: Organic MCT coconut oil, organic hemp oil, essential oils (organic): orange, ginger, cinnamon and stevia extracts. We think CBD should taste great, whether on its own or added to your favorite food or drink.

womemawic

The aroma of this CBD mix instantly relaxes me! I love it!

gayaffen

I've never been this relaxed after taking this CBD oil!

donixio

Thank God I tried this CBD oil! Relieved all my back pain!

Delicious, organic, high performing Full-Spectrum CBD Oil that tastes like nature. We put lots of love and take great pride in our plants. They grow organically with no use of pesticides, in our beautiful farms in Colorado. We believe nature offers almost everything we need to heal our body and mind. Our research and extraction facilities are developing elite parental lines, which are then crossed to create new hemp hybrids. We use DNA markers and analytic labs to define the cannabinoid profile of the new hybrids and select the best performing varieties.