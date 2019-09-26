gayaffen
on September 26th, 2019
Vanilla never fails to relax my senses! This one's a favorite!
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Destress and delight with our potent hemp + coconut (MCT) power duo. Our high quality, full spectrum CBD (0.3% or less THC), has been cultivated over 5 years to produce one of the cleanest, richest and purest oils to boot. GREAT FOR: Your relaxation & mood Reducing anxiety Pain and inflammation management Improving quality of sleep SoCo is pure, full spectrum CBD. We recommend using a full dropper (amount drawn into pipette) 1-2 times a day, as needed. Our CBD can be added to food & liquids or dropped directly under the tongue for more immediate results Dosage: Full dropper* (1ml / 20 drops) includes 15 mg CBD Storage: The bottle can be refrigerated for longer shelf life, or simply in your pantry, away from heat, light and moisture. INGREDIENTS: Organic MCT coconut oil, organic hemp oil, essential oils (organic): cacao, vanilla, cinnamon and stevia extracts. We think CBD should taste great, whether on its own or added to your favorite food or drink.
on September 26th, 2019
Love this CBD mix!!! So satisfying!
on September 25th, 2019
Love this brand, started following them on Instagram for inspiration!