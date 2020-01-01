 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Fruity Pebble Bar 100mg

Fruity Pebble Bar 100mg

by Sofa King Medicinal

Write a review
Sofa King Medicinal Edibles Beverages Fruity Pebble Bar 100mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Let this Fruity, American cereal bring you back to childhood! Melty butter, smothered in marshmellows - Fruity Pebbles cereal is a staple in many households. They may look like Rice Crispies but don't let these colorful guys fool you, they pack a mouth-watering, fruity punch! 100mg of THC & 35 mg of CBD/pack (1 Cereal Bar/pack) Suggested Serving: 1-4

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sofa King Medicinal Logo