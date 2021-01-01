In 2010 sofresh farms formally began its journey to, “promote health through the regenerative cultivation and delivery of exceptional quality cannabis”. Owners Michelle and Tyson Haworth first joined the OMMP as Patient and Grower after Michelle’s second back surgery a few years earlier. Unsatisfied with doctor promotion and wide acceptance of harmful prescription drugs, sofresh seeks to find a more socially and environmentally healthy alternative. Their small family farm, located in the agriculturally rich North Willamette Valley, has established and maintained industry leading quality, social and environmental standards. The Green Machine All sofresh products are created using minimal energy inputs; compostable and recyclable materials are given top priority. Waste is food, rain and de-humidification water is captured and stored on-site then used as the farm’s primary irrigation source. Waste indoor cultivation heat is captured to provide heat for greenhouses. Worm castings and compost combine with locally sourced nutrients and no-till cultivation techniques to make minerally balanced and biologically thriving soil. Plant positive IPM programs are a must, the farm relies on predatory pests, fungus and nematodes for the pest management blueprint. 100% locally owned and operated, sofresh chooses to invest in coworker education, pay a living wage, provide healthcare benefits and retirement savings for its employees while also giving back to the local community.