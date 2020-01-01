 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
2 Pot Professional Cultivation Kit

by SoHum Soils

2 Pot Professional Cultivation Kit

Working with small spaces but still want the best quality product possible? Look no further, we have everything you need to start your all natural indoor cultivation. Enjoy our perfected growing recipe through your plant’s complete life-cycle without the time consuming guesswork of nutrient mixing. Just add water. This kit is perfectly sized to grow just about anywhere and an incredible value during our summer pricing. Let’s grow together! This Kit Includes: (1) 12.4 gallon tank, (2) 6.6 gallon pots, (1) 1.5 ft³ SoHum Soil, (2) 5 oz perlite bags, (1) 1000W Solis Tek light,(1) Best Practices and Getting Started guide.

Welcome to the future of cultivation. We cracked the code to provide your plants the best, all natural, grow solution available. Inspired by True Living Organics (TLO), SoHum Living Soils (SoHum) will simplify the growing process, maximize yields, and allow for consistent quality in production. SoHum is a bio-dynamic potting mix developed to optimize the plants' genetic potential. In cultivation, the term "bio-dynamic" applies to the understanding that a living soil with beneficial bacteria and fungi directly impacts plant development, emphasizing a natural approach to growing.