  5. Cookies & Cream SolSap "Budder" Solvent-less Supreme

Cookies & Cream SolSap "Budder" Solvent-less Supreme

by Sol Cultivations, Inc.

Sol Cultivations, Inc. Concentrates Solventless Cookies & Cream SolSap "Budder" Solvent-less Supreme

$24.00MSRP

About this product

The Cookies and cream Jam truly represents the effervescence and quality our flower offers on our small artisanal farm. The taste is of a potent cookie doe aroma mixed with the strong gas notes of a GG and finishes smooth. We are serving up this southern Oregon grown exotic genetic as a sugar, Jam and Budder, The Jam is a private reserve cure, limited supply! Both the Sugar and Budder both fully represent the plant flavors and high the private reserve exhibits while offering a more affordable price point. The Cookies and cream tests at 59% THC and 72% total cannabinoids.

About this strain

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Sol Cultivations, Inc. Logo
The Leader in Sun Grown Cannabis Cultivation and a Champion of Solvent free extraction, we aim to encapsulate the effervescence of our terpene rich genetics in a way that exceeds expectations, leverages innovation and refines ancient methodologies...stay tuned!!