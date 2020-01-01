About this product

The Cookies and cream Jam truly represents the effervescence and quality our flower offers on our small artisanal farm. The taste is of a potent cookie doe aroma mixed with the strong gas notes of a GG and finishes smooth. We are serving up this southern Oregon grown exotic genetic as a sugar, Jam and Budder, The Jam is a private reserve cure, limited supply! Both the Sugar and Budder both fully represent the plant flavors and high the private reserve exhibits while offering a more affordable price point. The Cookies and cream tests at 59% THC and 72% total cannabinoids.