Hybrid

Orange Cream

by Sol Cultivations, Inc.

Orange Cream

Orange Cream

Orange Cream

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Orange Cream crosses Orange Valley OG and Cookies and Cream. Expect a smooth citrus flavor profile with intoxicating effects. Orange Cream brings back the connection between OG and Cookies genetics, making this strain a must-try for connoisseurs or citrus terp lovers.

The Leader in Sun Grown Cannabis Cultivation and a Champion of Solvent free extraction, we aim to encapsulate the effervescence of our terpene rich genetics in a way that exceeds expectations, leverages innovation and refines ancient methodologies...stay tuned!!