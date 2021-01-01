Hybrid
Crippy Killer
by Sol Flower
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Crippy Killer is a cross between Face Off OG #4 and Do-Si-Dos that puts out a potent kushy high. Nugs come dense and thick with gooey terps that just might stick to the wall, while also permeating a heavy gas nose. Once you consume Crippy Killer, your worries will quickly fade and a sense of calm will wash over you.
