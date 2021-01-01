Deadhead OG, also known as "Dead Head," "Deadhead OG Kush," and "Deadhead," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog 91 with SFV OG Kush. Deadhead OG, is beloved by experienced cannabis consumers for its high potency and reliability to produce a long-lasting body high. The effects are cerebral, physically stimulating and mentally relaxing. Those who are new to cannabis or have a low THC tolerance should use caution with DeadHead OG. This strain pairs best with lazy activities, like watching TV or playing video games. Consumers say Deadhead OG tastes hearty, with notes of pine and earth. According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 63 days.