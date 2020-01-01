 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Dragon Fruit Pre-Roll 1g

Dragon Fruit Pre-Roll 1g

by Sol Flower

Sol Flower Cannabis Pre-rolls Dragon Fruit Pre-Roll 1g

About this strain

Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit

A product of two favorites from Bodhi Seeds, Dragon Fruit crosses Snow Lotus with Oldsog’s Silver Haze to create a hybrid that will get your mind and body buzzing. With lime green buds, Dragon Fruit comes drenched in trichomes with dank fruity and musky aromas that will awaken your senses. 

About this brand

