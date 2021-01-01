Monster Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Granddaddy Purple. This strain delivers effects that feel like a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Monster Cookies features an aroma dominated by earthy notes and enriched by a grape and berry scent. Growers say this strain features hues of purple and green woven together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Monster Cookies to help relieve symptoms assocated with stress and anxiety.