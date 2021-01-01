 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Monster Cookies
Indica

Monster Cookies

by Sol Flower

Write a review
Sol Flower Cannabis Flower Monster Cookies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Sol Flower Logo

About this strain

Monster Cookies

Monster Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Monster Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Granddaddy Purple. This strain delivers effects that feel like a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Monster Cookies features an aroma dominated by earthy notes and enriched by a grape and berry scent. Growers say this strain features hues of purple and green woven together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Monster Cookies to help relieve symptoms assocated with stress and anxiety.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review