  5. Raspberry Kush Live Rosin 1g

Raspberry Kush Live Rosin 1g

by Sol Flower

Sol Flower Concentrates Solventless Raspberry Kush Live Rosin 1g

About this product

About this strain

Raspberry Kush

Raspberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.

