 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rug Burn OG
Hybrid

Rug Burn OG

by Sol Flower

Write a review
Sol Flower Cannabis Flower Rug Burn OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Sol Flower Logo

About this strain

Rug Burn OG

Rug Burn OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Rug Burn OG took 3rd place for hybrids at the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup. By crossing Ghost OG with Rare Dankness #1, Rare Dankness Seeds has created a pungent flavor mix of sour citrus and hints of diesel that sting the senses. Though listed as an indica-leaning hybrid, Rug Burn provides an uplifting effect that helped it make its way onto High Times’ list of “Earth’s Strongest Strains 2014.”

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review