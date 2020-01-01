 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. SFV OG Kush
Indica

SFV OG Kush

by Sol Flower

Write a review
Sol Flower Cannabis Flower SFV OG Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush, not to be confused with its precursor SFV OG, is an indica-dominant strain bred from OG Kush genetics by The Cali Connection. By crossing an SFV OG clone with an Afghani father and selecting for favorable traits over several generations, the indica-heavy SFV OG Kush was born. You can smell the OG genes in this one, as its odor is commonly described as a strong lemon cleaner smell intermixed with pine.

About this brand

Sol Flower Logo