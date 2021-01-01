Silver Cheese
Coming from Big Buddha Seeds in the UK, Silver Cheese crosses Super Silver Haze and Big Buddha Cheese to create an outstanding strain. The sativa-dominant plant has the typical cheese aroma with the addition of a distinct hazy influence. The balanced, uplifting high will help you forget any physical discomforts. Give Silver Cheese a try next time you’re looking for a new daytime smoke with a unique terpene profile.
