Indica

Cookie Monster Pre-Roll 1g

by Solar Gold Gardens

About this product

About this strain

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Cookie Monster is a 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup winner that blends the West Coast royalty, Girl Scout Cookies, and the legendary powerhouse, OG Kush. This combination yields dense frosted buds with hints of purple and orange hairs throughout. Cookie Monster pushes the boundaries of Cookies’ medical uses and leans toward medium-to-full sedation. Use Cookie Monster to reduce physical discomfort, indigestion, or before bed to jumpstart your dream machine.   

