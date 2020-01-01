 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Gorilla Cake Pre-Roll 1g

by Solar Gold Gardens

Solar Gold Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Gorilla Cake Pre-Roll 1g

About this strain

Gorilla Cake

Gorilla Cake

Gorilla Cake is a strain that was most likely bred by crossing the famed Original Glue with Wedding Cake. The cross puts out a heavy high that is sedative and has an earthy, chem-filled terpene profile that is smooth and thick. The strain comes drenched in trichomes with a dense, chunky bud structure that both parent strains are known for.

