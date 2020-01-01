 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Solara Jilly Bean Sativa

Solara Jilly Bean Sativa

by Solara

About this product

Jilly Bean, from MzJill Genetics, is a classic California strain, bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen with flavors of tangy orange and mango. This strain is a light, unencumbered, enjoyable high. 3.5 grams

About this brand

SOLARA’s vision is to motivate you to push the limits of your imagination, and allow you to open your inner creativity. We are inspired by the beauty of nature and all it has to provide for us. We push the boundaries of our product to ensure it’s the highest quality at a value, because we believe everyone is capable of discovering and expressing their own creative energy.