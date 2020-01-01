About this product
Our classic OK Kush is grown in Carpinteria, where kelp-infused sea air helps to create the flower's signature flavor and aroma. It is a happy, relaxing, and enjoyable high with a heavy aroma of sweet pine and skunk. 3.5 grams


SOLARA’s vision is to motivate you to push the limits of your imagination, and allow you to open your inner creativity. We are inspired by the beauty of nature and all it has to provide for us. We push the boundaries of our product to ensure it’s the highest quality at a value, because we believe everyone is capable of discovering and expressing their own creative energy.