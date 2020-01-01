 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Solar Energy for Local Businesses

by SolarCity

Solar Energy for Local Businesses
by SolarCity

About this product

Our team helps businesses save money and regain control of their energy costs. We offer a fixed rate that hedges against future utility rate hikes. Straightforward financing with no upfront costs. With our diverse financing options you can power your business on clean solar energy with no upfront costs. You don’t pay for your solar equipment, design or installation—just the clean power generated from your solar energy system. We make the process easy. Your entire project is handled by SolarCity, including: financing, permitting, construction and maintenance. We use our proprietary Zep mounting system which lets us install panels on your roof in a shorter amount of time and with less penetrations compared to traditional methods – with little to no disruption to your business operations. The SolarCity promise extends beyond installation. Our exclusive 24/7 monitoring system ensures that everything is working. We also perform all warranty repairs for the life of the system.

About this brand

SolarCity is America's #1 full-service solar provider. We make clean energy available to homeowners, businesses, schools, non-profits and government organizations at a lower cost than they pay for energy generated by burning fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas. Our approach is to install systems to the highest engineering standards while making the switch simple for our customers. We've revolutionized the way energy is delivered by giving customers a cleaner, more affordable alternative to their monthly utility bill. We call this Better Energy™.