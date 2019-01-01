 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. CBD CAPSULES

CBD CAPSULES

by Sol CBD

Write a review
Sol CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD CAPSULES
Sol CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD CAPSULES
Sol CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD CAPSULES

$69.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

CBD capsules offer a convenient way to take CBD on the go or for those who may not like the taste of our tinctures. You will get a precise dose of 15mg each time you take our capsules. Get all the benefits of CBD Oil in a conveniently easy to swallow vegetable based capsule.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sol CBD Logo
We are dedicated to bringing you the highest quality CBD products at the best price. We will work hard to earn your trust and bring your body back to health.