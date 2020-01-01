 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Dolato Pre-Rolls 3g 4-pack
Indica

Dolato Pre-Rolls 3g 4-pack

by Solstice

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dolato

Dolato
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Dolato, also known as Do-Si-Lato or Dosilato, is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. This strain has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed-down night in, perhaps paired with a bath and a book.

About this brand

Solstice Logo
It is a time of great change for cannabis in Washington State and across the country. When we founded Solstice in early 2011, our goal was to establish a legitimate and consistent source of cannabis for access points that struggled to offer either. We believe strongly in the medicinal and wellness applications of cannabis but decided that if the industry continued to call duffel bags full of garage grown cannabis “medicine” the image would never change. In the spring of 2011 we helped author the collective garden model that still acts as the model for safe access today. In August of that same year, we incorporated and began our journey as the first commercial cannabis production company the state had ever seen. From inception our goal has been to present the plant in the most beautiful way possible; to search far and wide for the best varieties; to cultivate them in an environmentally responsible way; to test, breed, and develop varieties in search of different specific applications; to be a positive participant in the communities we operate and provide a new message for cannabis. The culmination of these convictions is laid out below in our brand tenants.