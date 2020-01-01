 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Shurman

by Solstice

About this product

This multi-award winning strain (6 and counting) was bred in house by Solstice, Shurman won Best CBD Flower at the 2018 Dope Cup in Seattle, WA, and has continued to win awards since. This phenomenal strain was a happy accident brought forth from the phenotypes created from Solstice’s award winning strains, Blueberry Cheesecake and The White. Possessing a robust terpene profile, an excellent CBD/THC ratio and was named after Solstice’s cofounder’s dog, friend, and companion, Shurman.

About this brand

It is a time of great change for cannabis in Washington State and across the country. When we founded Solstice in early 2011, our goal was to establish a legitimate and consistent source of cannabis for access points that struggled to offer either. We believe strongly in the medicinal and wellness applications of cannabis but decided that if the industry continued to call duffel bags full of garage grown cannabis “medicine” the image would never change. In the spring of 2011 we helped author the collective garden model that still acts as the model for safe access today. In August of that same year, we incorporated and began our journey as the first commercial cannabis production company the state had ever seen. From inception our goal has been to present the plant in the most beautiful way possible; to search far and wide for the best varieties; to cultivate them in an environmentally responsible way; to test, breed, and develop varieties in search of different specific applications; to be a positive participant in the communities we operate and provide a new message for cannabis. The culmination of these convictions is laid out below in our brand tenants.