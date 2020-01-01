About this product
This multi-award winning strain was bred in house by Solstice, Shurman won Best CBD Flower at the 2018 Dope Cup in Seattle, WA, and has continued to win awards since. This phenomenal strain was a happy accident brought forth from the phenotypes created from Solstice’s award winning strains, Blueberry Cheesecake and The White. Possessing a robust terpene profile, an excellent CBD/THC ratio and was named after Solstice’s cofounder’s dog, friend, and companion, Shurman.
About this strain
Shurman
