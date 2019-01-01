About this product
Somatik cold brew coffee combines the perfect amount of cannabis with premium, single origin coffee from our partners at Ritual Coffee in San Francisco. Faster acting than an edible with a 15 minute onset time, and with a balanced euphoric feeling, our cold brew is ideal as a functional dose integrated into your day or for a perfect weekend in the sun.
Somatik is defining a new market of flexible doses that anyone can integrate into their lifestyle. We believe that cannabis can help us all find a mind and body balance, and when you taste one of our single origin award-winning products you'll be on your way to celebrating the best version of yourself.