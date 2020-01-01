 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. SoNo 1420 Le Vodka - Lemon Vodka

SoNo 1420 Le Vodka - Lemon Vodka

by SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers

Write a review
SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers Edibles Beverages SoNo 1420 Le Vodka - Lemon Vodka
SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers Edibles Beverages SoNo 1420 Le Vodka - Lemon Vodka

$24.99MSRP

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Small batch, craft vodka vodka inspired by cannabis and infused with terpenes from fresh lemon peels. Experience the clean crisp taste of citrus and experience the invigorating essence of limonene in its most natural form. Serving Suggestion: 1420 Le Lemon Haze  2 oz SoNo 1420 Le Fresh Lemon Vodka 1 oz Strawberry Puree 3/4 oz Fresh squeezed Lemon Juice 1/2 oz Orange Liqueur Add all contents to shaker, shake well. Pour into rocks glass filled with ice.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers Logo
Craft distillery using hemp seeds and flowers to make whiskeys and gins plus handcrafted CBD Floaters designed to compliment every cocktail.