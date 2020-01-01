250MG CBD Infused Hot Sauce
by Rocky's Hot Sauce
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$24.99MSRP
Full spectrum, hemp-derived CBD combined with fresh squeezed lime juice and cherry juice to create delicious CBD enhancers for any alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Each 30mL bottle contains 300 mg CBD. Serving size = 1 dropper, 10 mg CBD. 30 servings per bottle. Serving Suggestion: Ms. Black CBD 1 dropper SoNo 1420 Cherry Lime Rickey CBD Floater 2 oz fresh Strawberry puree 1 oz Lime Juice Add all contents to shaker, shake well. Pour into rocks glass filled with ice. Top with Sprite. *Strawberry puree: blend fresh 1 carton of fresh strawberries with 1/4 cup of sugar.
Be the first to review this product.