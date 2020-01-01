 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SoNo 1420 CBD Floater - Cosmopolitan

by SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers

$24.99MSRP

Full spectrum, hemp-derived CBD combined with fresh squeezed lime juice and cherry juice to create delicious CBD enhancers for any alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Each 30mL bottle contains 300 mg CBD. Serving size = 1 dropper, 10 mg CBD. 30 servings per bottle. Serving Suggestion: CBD Madras 1 dropper of SoNo 1420 Cosmopolitan CBD Floater 1.5 oz Cranberry Juice 1.5 oz Fresh squeezed Orange Juice 1.5 oz Fresh squeezed Pineapple Juice .5 oz Fresh squeezed Lemon Juice Add all contents to shaker, shake well, pour into tall glass filled with ice. Enjoy!

Craft distillery using hemp seeds and flowers to make whiskeys and gins plus handcrafted CBD Floaters designed to compliment every cocktail.