SoNo 1420 CBD Floater - Orange Kush

by SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers

$24.99MSRP

About this product

Full spectrum, hemp-derived CBD combined with fresh squeezed orange juice to create delicious CBD enhancers for any alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.   Each 30mL bottle contains 300 mg CBD.   Serving size = 1 dropper, 10 mg CBD.   30 servings per bottle. Serving Suggestion: 1 dropper SoNo 1420 Orange Kush CBD Floater 1 oz Passion Fruit puree 1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice 2 oz Water 3/4 oz Simple Syrup Optional: Seltzer Add all contents to shaker, shake well, pour into tall glass filled with ice.  Optional: Top with seltzer.

About this brand

Craft distillery using hemp seeds and flowers to make whiskeys and gins plus handcrafted CBD Floaters designed to compliment every cocktail.